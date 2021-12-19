Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $134.35 million and $602,220.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Centrifuge alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00053616 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,968.32 or 0.08287382 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00076316 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,840.28 or 0.99908846 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.03 or 0.00050175 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Centrifuge Coin Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 134,885,031 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Centrifuge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.