HyperCash (HC) Price Down 5% Over Last Week

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One HyperCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.45 or 0.00000948 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, HyperCash has traded 5% lower against the US dollar. HyperCash has a market cap of $20.42 million and $2.48 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,453.03 or 0.99339708 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.31 or 0.00048798 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00276597 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $209.16 or 0.00437867 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $71.80 or 0.00150300 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00009764 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001824 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008470 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001987 BTC.

HyperCash Coin Profile

HyperCash (HC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 21st, 2017. HyperCash’s total supply is 45,071,909 coins. HyperCash’s official website is h.cash . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperCash is a decentralized and open-source cross-platform cryptocurrency. It provides users with the tools to exchange information between blockchains and non-blockchain networks. The HC ecosystem will consist of two chains that include the HyperCash (HC) main chain and the HyperExchange (HX) chain that is derived from the main chain but will work towards bridging communication between blockchains including BTC, ETH and others, and non-blockchains such as DAGs. The HC token is a cryptocurrency developed by HyperCash. It will be the currency that will power the platform as it is able to operate within both chains which have different functions on HyperCash. HC can be used to exchange value between users and access the available goods and services on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HyperCash

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

