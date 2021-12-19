Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Will Announce Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.10 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Prologis posted earnings of $0.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.13. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.50 to $4.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist lifted their target price on Prologis from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.40.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.20, for a total value of $201,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 305,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.24, for a total value of $44,086,234.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 321,380 shares of company stock valued at $46,364,298. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Prologis during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Prologis during the 2nd quarter worth $106,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 86,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,397,000 after buying an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Prologis by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock traded down $2.07 on Friday, reaching $161.18. The company had a trading volume of 6,983,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,511,985. The firm has a market cap of $119.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $149.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.40. Prologis has a 1 year low of $93.08 and a 1 year high of $165.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

Prologis

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

