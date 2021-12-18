Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.44 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) to post $53.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $53.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.18 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial reported sales of $46.14 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full-year sales of $208.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $207.61 million to $208.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $218.15 million, with estimates ranging from $217.89 million to $218.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Get Peapack-Gladstone Financial alerts:

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $52.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.67 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGC traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.50. The stock had a trading volume of 234,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,660. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a 12 month low of $21.24 and a 12 month high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $642.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.94 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day moving average is $32.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.66%.

In other Peapack-Gladstone Financial news, EVP Stuart M. Vorcheimer sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total transaction of $123,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Martin Smith sold 1,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total value of $43,298.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,638 shares of company stock valued at $538,042. 5.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,533 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 684,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,843,000 after buying an additional 78,951 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 598,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,933,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 337,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,492,000 after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,622,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

About Peapack-Gladstone Financial

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peapack-Gladstone Financial (PGC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peapack-Gladstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.