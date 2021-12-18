Truegame (TGAME) Achieves Market Capitalization of $80,043.70

Truegame (CURRENCY:TGAME) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, Truegame has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Truegame has a market cap of $80,043.70 and approximately $2,083.00 worth of Truegame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Truegame coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00007279 BTC.

About Truegame

Truegame (CRYPTO:TGAME) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 11th, 2018. Truegame’s total supply is 101,945,017 coins and its circulating supply is 82,575,464 coins. The official website for Truegame is ico.truegame.io . Truegame’s official message board is medium.com/truegame . Truegame’s official Twitter account is @truegameSRL and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Truegame is a blockchain-based online game room for lotteries and gambling. It enables you to participate securely in smart contract lotteries, win valuable prizes and prize money in instant ticket games, play dice, and many other smart contract games. We are continuously updating our games collection, and each game is based on smart contracts and open source code. “

Truegame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Truegame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Truegame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Truegame using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

