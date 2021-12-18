Exosis 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00 (EXO)

Exosis (CURRENCY:EXO) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Exosis coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Exosis has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar. Exosis has a total market cap of $11,440.19 and $5.00 worth of Exosis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,715.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,010.06 or 0.08404149 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00324027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $443.46 or 0.00929392 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00011014 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.70 or 0.00074826 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00007382 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.03 or 0.00381491 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.23 or 0.00266645 BTC.

Exosis Profile

Exosis is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Exosis hashing algorithm. Exosis’ total supply is 681,268 coins and its circulating supply is 516,268 coins. Exosis’ official website is www.exosis.org . The official message board for Exosis is forum.exosis.org . Exosis’ official Twitter account is @Exosiscrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exosis is a cryptocurrency that works with its own algorithm, having a multi-utility platform to create demand. Utility platforms are VMN, Exchange, e-commerce, and OTC. Exosis features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Exosis

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Exosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Exosis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Exosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

