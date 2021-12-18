Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.63 Billion

Brokerages expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report $1.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.65 billion. Patterson Companies posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year sales of $6.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.57 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of PDCO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.80. 1,150,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.63 and a 200-day moving average of $31.38. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $37.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 63.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 89.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 84.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

