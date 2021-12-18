Analysts Expect Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full-year sales of $5.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.61 billion to $5.62 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.81 billion to $5.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.49. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $588.43.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 76 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.84, for a total value of $44,979.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total value of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,288 shares of company stock worth $9,227,267 in the last quarter. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 465,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $246,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,330 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,092,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 145.5% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,581,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA traded down $3.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $588.52. The stock had a trading volume of 398,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,852. Zebra Technologies has a 52 week low of $363.00 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $571.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $553.33. The company has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.56.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

