$77.97 Million in Sales Expected for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) to post sales of $77.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AngioDynamics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $77.22 million and the highest is $78.60 million. AngioDynamics posted sales of $72.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 6th.

On average, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will report full-year sales of $313.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $311.83 million to $314.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $337.02 million, with estimates ranging from $333.57 million to $339.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AngioDynamics.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.31 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share.

ANGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

In other news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 38.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,871 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 25.4% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AngioDynamics stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,315,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,258. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.87. The firm has a market cap of $999.10 million, a PE ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 0.88. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AngioDynamics (ANGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.