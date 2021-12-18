Titan Coin Market Capitalization Achieves $433,524.43 (TTN)

Titan Coin (CURRENCY:TTN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Titan Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Titan Coin has a market cap of $433,524.43 and $60.00 worth of Titan Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Titan Coin has traded 29.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007784 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00005621 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000765 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0664 or 0.00000139 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000011 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin Coin Profile

Titan Coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Titan Coin’s total supply is 910,820,150 coins. The official website for Titan Coin is titanprojects.co. Titan Coin’s official Twitter account is @Titaproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Titan Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@titanprojectsco.

According to CryptoCompare, “Titan Coin is an experimental new kind of digital currency that enables instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Titan Coin Introducing a completely new blockchain uses Hybrid POW & dynamic POS SHA 256D for its backbone of the transactions & a pos (proof of stake) system that pays pos miners dynamically. “

Buying and Selling Titan Coin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titan Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Titan Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Titan Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

