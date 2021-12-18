Metal Price Down 2.6% This Week (MTL)

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 18th. Metal has a total market capitalization of $144.16 million and $11.05 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Metal has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One Metal coin can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00004537 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $183.80 or 0.00385202 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004689 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001121 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00041456 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002098 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Metal Coin Profile

Metal (CRYPTO:MTL) is a PoPP coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 coins. The official website for Metal is www.metalpay.com . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Metal Pay is a blockchain-based payment processing platform, which intends to introduce cryptocurrency to the mass-market level by combining participation incentives with a clean, user-friendly interface. Utilizing Proof-of-Processed-Payments to identify users, rewarding them for converting legacy fiat currency into cryptocurrency, acting as a bridge to the cryptocurrency world. Metal's system uses provable payments attached to verified identities to distribute currency. Anyone can participate to earn METAL as a reward for converting fiat to cryptocurrency. The Metal project aims to provide all of the financial services small to medium-sized businesses (SMB) might need. The MTL token is the native currency within the Metal system and it's distributed through a Proof of Processed Payments (PoPP) in which users earn MTL for sending money or making purchases. “

Buying and Selling Metal

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metal should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Metal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

