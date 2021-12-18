$354.92 Million in Sales Expected for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) will announce sales of $354.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Driven Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $338.40 million to $371.56 million. Driven Brands reported sales of $288.51 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Driven Brands will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Driven Brands.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $371.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.48 million. Driven Brands had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Driven Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Shares of NASDAQ DRVN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.91. 704,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,231. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 156.72. Driven Brands has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.17.

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 14,046 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.19, for a total transaction of $452,140.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Rivera sold 26,173 shares of Driven Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.11, for a total transaction of $840,415.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 66.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 72.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 64,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Loews Corp increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 14.1% in the third quarter. Loews Corp now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Driven Brands by 26.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.55% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Driven Brands (DRVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.