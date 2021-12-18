Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $77.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) will post $77.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cardlytics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $76.70 million to $77.70 million. Cardlytics posted sales of $67.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardlytics will report full year sales of $254.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $253.77 million to $254.70 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $351.04 million, with estimates ranging from $332.80 million to $369.28 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cardlytics.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

NASDAQ CDLX traded up $2.94 on Friday, reaching $66.58. 395,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 421,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.41. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 2.43. Cardlytics has a 12 month low of $60.66 and a 12 month high of $161.47.

In related news, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $66,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 104,037 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,828. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cardlytics by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 697,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,554,000 after purchasing an additional 384,974 shares during the last quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lumbard & Kellner LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Cardlytics by 414.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Cardlytics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $269,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 123,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after purchasing an additional 26,641 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

