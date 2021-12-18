Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $168.88 Million

Equities analysts predict that Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) will post sales of $168.88 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Natera’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $169.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $167.60 million. Natera reported sales of $112.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Natera will report full year sales of $622.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $620.00 million to $625.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $766.25 million, with estimates ranging from $752.37 million to $788.86 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Natera.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTRA shares. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

In other Natera news, Director Herm Rosenman sold 44,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,307,053.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total transaction of $207,229.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 155,678 shares of company stock valued at $13,406,556 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Natera by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Natera by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Natera by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Natera by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NTRA traded up $6.41 on Friday, reaching $95.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,240,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,465. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -20.88 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.91. Natera has a 52 week low of $82.63 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The company has a current ratio of 5.96, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Natera

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

