Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $588.91 Million

Equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report $588.91 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $620.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $530.12 million. Houlihan Lokey posted sales of $537.88 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total transaction of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 26.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,349,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 335,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,465,000 after buying an additional 15,024 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter valued at about $254,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $99.69. The stock had a trading volume of 499,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,471. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $63.38 and a 52-week high of $119.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.61. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.71.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

