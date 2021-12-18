OctoFi (OCTO) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $50,329.00

OctoFi (CURRENCY:OCTO) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. OctoFi has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and approximately $50,329.00 worth of OctoFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OctoFi has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OctoFi coin can currently be purchased for about $5.73 or 0.00012248 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00004692 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.40 or 0.00041468 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00007401 BTC.

OctoFi Coin Profile

OCTO is a coin. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. OctoFi’s total supply is 800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 797,953 coins. The official website for OctoFi is octo.fi . OctoFi’s official Twitter account is @theoctoparty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OctoFi is an open-source platform providing decentralized finance oracles tentacles. It believes that the term ‘oracle’ itself implies unreasonable dependence on a single source of truth. In most cases, an oracle is viewed as singular, and while OctoFi appreciates their importance it foresees the existence of many, all of which are auditable against one another. “

Buying and Selling OctoFi

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OctoFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OctoFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OctoFi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

