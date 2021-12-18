$16.04 Million in Sales Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) will post $16.04 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.97 million and the highest is $16.11 million. Conformis reported sales of $16.70 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year sales of $100.47 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.41 million to $100.54 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $68.75 million, with estimates ranging from $68.01 million to $69.49 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Conformis.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $14.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.08 million. Conformis had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on CFMS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conformis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Conformis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Conformis from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.10 on Friday, hitting $0.77. 9,430,127 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,803. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.06 and a quick ratio of 8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.70 million, a P/E ratio of -25.55 and a beta of 1.33. Conformis has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.96.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 49,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $59,943.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Conformis in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Conformis by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,901 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Conformis by 116.3% during the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Conformis Company Profile

ConforMIS, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of joint replacement implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Germany; and Rest of the World. The firm’s products include iUni, iDuo, iTotal CR, and iTotal.

