Travala.com (AVA) Price Reaches $1.77 on Exchanges

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. One Travala.com coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.77 or 0.00003782 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $90.55 million and $6.92 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.91 or 0.08327381 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.27 or 0.00077554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,711.44 or 0.99869941 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.77 or 0.00050830 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002721 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,188,287 coins. The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

