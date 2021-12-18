$55.05 Million in Sales Expected for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) will post sales of $55.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.00 million to $58.00 million. Global Blood Therapeutics posted sales of $41.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $194.08 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $197.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $305.18 million, with estimates ranging from $255.50 million to $426.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Global Blood Therapeutics.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 154.11% and a negative return on equity of 79.04%. The company had revenue of $52.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GBT. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair raised shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Blood Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 52.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period.

NASDAQ GBT traded up $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,575,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,335. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.22. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases.

