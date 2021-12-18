Zacks: Analysts Expect BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.39 Billion

Analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) will post sales of $4.39 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for BJ’s Wholesale Club’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.19 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.58 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club posted sales of $3.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club will report full year sales of $16.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.50 billion to $17.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $17.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BJ’s Wholesale Club.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 97.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

BJ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.62.

Shares of NYSE BJ traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.45. 1,823,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,871. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 52-week low of $36.71 and a 52-week high of $74.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, EVP Brian Poulliot sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $603,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Allan Steele sold 11,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total transaction of $792,939.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,694 shares of company stock worth $1,451,569 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 151.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 548,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,092,000 after acquiring an additional 330,178 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 15.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 987,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 133,123 shares during the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 3.3% during the third quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 149,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,830 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 43.4% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 16.7% during the third quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 158,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,705,000 after acquiring an additional 22,660 shares during the last quarter.

BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse club. Its products categories include grocery; household and pet; television and electronics; furniture; computer and tablets; patio and outdoor living; lawn and garden; baby and kids; toys; home; health and beauty; appliances; and jewelry.

