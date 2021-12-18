$2.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) to post $2.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Huntsman’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.31 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.12 billion. Huntsman posted sales of $1.67 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Huntsman will report full year sales of $8.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.92 billion to $9.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Huntsman.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Huntsman’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HUN. Barclays raised their price objective on Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Huntsman from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Huntsman from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.54.

NYSE HUN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,737,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,492. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.84. Huntsman has a twelve month low of $24.09 and a twelve month high of $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $343,189,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,590,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $227,832,000 after buying an additional 4,002,588 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1,587.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,210,641 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,146,000 after buying an additional 3,020,373 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Huntsman by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,477,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $145,262,000 after buying an additional 2,601,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Huntsman during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,439,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huntsman (HUN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.