Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $223.60 Million

Analysts expect Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) to post $223.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Pacific Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $221.30 million to $225.90 million. Hudson Pacific Properties reported sales of $203.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Hudson Pacific Properties will report full-year sales of $882.52 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $869.00 million to $895.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $930.19 million, with estimates ranging from $914.60 million to $943.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hudson Pacific Properties.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The company had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,435,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,164,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $30.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average is $27.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -400.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HPP. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 52,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. B&I Capital AG increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B&I Capital AG now owns 459,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 98,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

