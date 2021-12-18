The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) Short Interest Update

The Mexico Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MXF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,177 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 121,061 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 22,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of The Mexico Fund by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,190,315 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $18,128,000 after acquiring an additional 70,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MXF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.16. 22,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,094. The Mexico Fund has a 1-year low of $12.89 and a 1-year high of $16.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%.

About The Mexico Fund

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo MÃ©xico, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

