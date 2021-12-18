$0.82 Earnings Per Share Expected for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have made estimates for Netflix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.00. Netflix posted earnings of $1.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Netflix will report full year earnings of $10.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.53 to $11.35. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $13.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $14.27. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Netflix.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. Netflix had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $595.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $690.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $668.11.

NFLX traded down $4.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $586.73. The company had a trading volume of 4,386,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,983,952. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $646.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $580.36. The company has a market cap of $259.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.86, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.85. Netflix has a 12-month low of $478.54 and a 12-month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 18,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total value of $11,231,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $625.00, for a total value of $4,034,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,070 shares of company stock worth $79,525,491 in the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

