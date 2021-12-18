Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) & Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) Financial Comparison

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) and Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Willis Towers Watson Public and Ryan Specialty Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Willis Towers Watson Public 0 6 5 1 2.58 Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56

Willis Towers Watson Public currently has a consensus price target of $250.84, indicating a potential upside of 7.71%. Ryan Specialty Group has a consensus price target of $34.88, indicating a potential downside of 11.73%. Given Willis Towers Watson Public’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Willis Towers Watson Public is more favorable than Ryan Specialty Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Ryan Specialty Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.10 $996.00 million $17.69 13.16 Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.26 $68.10 million N/A N/A

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than Ryan Specialty Group.

Profitability

This table compares Willis Towers Watson Public and Ryan Specialty Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Willis Towers Watson Public 23.88% 15.12% 4.52% Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.3% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.0% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats Ryan Specialty Group on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams. The CRB segment offers a range of risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services to clients ranging from small businesses to corporations. The IRR segment focuses in helping clients free up capital and manage investment complexity. The BDA segment covers medical and ancillary benefit exchange and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees across both the group and individual markets. The company was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Ryan Specialty Group

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

