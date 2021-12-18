Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Elior Group SA (OTCMKTS:ELROF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,600 shares, an increase of 38.9% from the November 15th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Friday, November 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elior Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Elior Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elior Group has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ELROF remained flat at $$6.35 during trading on Friday. Elior Group has a 12 month low of $6.35 and a 12 month high of $7.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.22.

Elior Group SA provides contract catering and support services in France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, India, and internationally. It offers contract catering services to business and industry, education, and health and welfare sectors under the Elior brand. The company also offers a range of value-added services under the Elior Services brand, such as cleaning and hygiene services for hotels, industrial sites, shops and retail outlets, and food industry; biological cleaning and hospitality services in the healthcare sector; and facility management and support services, including reception, internal mail handling, minor repairs and maintenance, gardening, etc.

