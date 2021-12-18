Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in November

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:IIF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 15,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,210. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,913,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,477,000 after acquiring an additional 42,980 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 494,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,205,000 after acquiring an additional 40,547 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $457,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.