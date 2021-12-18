Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Down 29.4% in November

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NYSE:IIF traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.10. 15,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,210. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a twelve month low of $19.94 and a twelve month high of $28.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.47.
The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $1.0011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
