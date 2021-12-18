GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the November 15th total of 793,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 766.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 19.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,930 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GCP Applied Technologies by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GCP traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.85. 1,831,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 347,445. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.77. GCP Applied Technologies has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.40 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

GCP Applied Technologies (NYSE:GCP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The company had revenue of $249.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GCP Applied Technologies will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GCP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GCP Applied Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP Applied Technologies Inc engages in the provision of construction products and technologies that include admixtures and additives. It operates through Specialty Construction Chemicals, and Specialty Building Materials segments. The Specialty Construction Chemicals segment manufactures and markets concrete admixtures and cement additives, and supplies in-transit monitoring systems for concrete producers.

