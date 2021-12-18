The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.23 Billion

Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) will report sales of $2.23 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Hershey’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.22 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.25 billion. Hershey reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hershey will report full year sales of $8.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $8.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.09 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hershey.

Get Hershey alerts:

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 62.43%. Hershey’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 EPS.

HSY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $189.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.00.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.69, for a total value of $1,983,459.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $267,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,763 shares of company stock valued at $5,847,914. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Hershey by 12.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 28.5% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 18.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 197,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,482,000 after purchasing an additional 30,965 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hershey during the third quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,405,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.18% of the company’s stock.

HSY traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $187.62. 1,694,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,330. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $180.17 and its 200 day moving average is $177.36. Hershey has a 52 week low of $143.58 and a 52 week high of $192.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

Featured Story: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hershey (HSY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.