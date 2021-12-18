Brokerages Expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.34 Million

Equities analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) will post $114.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $113.29 million to $117.00 million. SailPoint Technologies reported sales of $103.34 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $417.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.64 million to $420.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $481.61 million, with estimates ranging from $471.40 million to $489.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.93% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

SAIL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SailPoint Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SailPoint Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.54.

Shares of NYSE SAIL traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. 2,641,331 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 986,159. SailPoint Technologies has a 52 week low of $39.00 and a 52 week high of $64.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of -76.28 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.32.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $166,204.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $91,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,303 shares of company stock worth $3,434,276 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,787,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 36,364 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 130,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter worth about $2,065,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 50.8% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 527,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,628,000 after purchasing an additional 177,800 shares during the period.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise identity governance solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMAE or Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Rest of the World. It also offers licensing of software, sale of professional services, maintenance, and technical support.

