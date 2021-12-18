Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $91.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HLI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Houlihan Lokey stock traded down $2.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $99.69. 499,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,471. Houlihan Lokey has a twelve month low of $63.38 and a twelve month high of $119.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $93.61. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $537.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.02 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 94.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.43%.

In related news, CFO J Lindsey Alley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.93, for a total value of $1,169,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 26.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

