YooShi Reaches Market Capitalization of $404.34 Million (YOOSHI)

YooShi (CURRENCY:YOOSHI) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. During the last seven days, YooShi has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. YooShi has a market capitalization of $404.34 million and $4.97 million worth of YooShi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YooShi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.10 or 0.00053824 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,885.76 or 0.08332544 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.17 or 0.00077567 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46,591.15 or 0.99909114 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00050780 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002732 BTC.

YooShi's official Twitter account is @yooshi_official

