Short Interest in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Rises By 42.0%

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,610,000 shares, an increase of 42.0% from the November 15th total of 5,360,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

SU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.86.

SU stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.18. The company had a trading volume of 5,647,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,609,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $16.29 and a 1 year high of $26.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.43.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 7.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is presently 101.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.35% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

