Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $114.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.83.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.
In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of ETR stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.52. 1,891,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.
Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.
About Entergy
Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.
