Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Receives $114.83 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $114.83.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Entergy from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 182.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in shares of Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ETR stock traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.52. 1,891,954 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,411. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.37 and its 200-day moving average is $105.60. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Entergy has a fifty-two week low of $85.78 and a fifty-two week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a net margin of 11.11% and a return on equity of 11.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.27%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

