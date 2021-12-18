Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Receives $44.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

IMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$45.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of IMO stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.90. 588,601 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 549,291. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62 and a beta of 1.82. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $36.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.03). Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.2189 dividend. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 341,766 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,108,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,784 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,680,000 after purchasing an additional 84,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 549,682 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,348,000 after purchasing an additional 43,996 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 136,498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,631 shares during the period. 20.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

