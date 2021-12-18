Short Interest in H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Rises By 43.5%

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 646,500 shares, an increase of 43.5% from the November 15th total of 450,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 61.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HRUFF traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.39. 1,567 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,592. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.43 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

HRUFF has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.50 to C$20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.68.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust operates as an open-ended investment company. The firm engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties and development properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, Retail, Industrial and Residential.

