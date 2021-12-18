Short Interest in Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Expands By 29.4%

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 584,800 shares, an increase of 29.4% from the November 15th total of 451,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 121.8 days.

OTCMKTS:MHSDF remained flat at $$3.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $2.55 and a 52-week high of $4.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.28.

About Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V.

Megacable Holdings SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Others. The Cable segment offers subscription for basic, premier, lifeline, mini-basic video, advertising sales, and other services.

