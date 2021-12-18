Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) Short Interest Down 31.7% in November

Keppel DC REIT (OTCMKTS:KPDCF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,859,000 shares, a decrease of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 2,720,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

Keppel DC REIT stock remained flat at $$1.77 during trading hours on Friday. Keppel DC REIT has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $2.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.76 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

About Keppel DC REIT

Listed on 12 December 2014, Keppel DC REIT is the first pure-play data centre REIT listed in Asia and on the Singapore Exchange (SGX-ST). Keppel DC REIT's investment strategy is to principally invest, directly or indirectly, in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real estate assets which are used primarily for data centre purposes, as well as real estate related assets.

