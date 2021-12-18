UGAS (UGAS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $178,213.00

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last week, UGAS has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar. One UGAS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. UGAS has a total market cap of $472,592.00 and $178,213.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001127 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.49 or 0.00041627 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007637 BTC.

About UGAS

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 coins. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultrain Technology Limited is the next generation public-blockchain technology venture that focuses on building a decentralized blockchain platform through its programmable tech-infrastructure. Ultrain is committed to construct a responsible and sustainable commercial ecosystem that enables all industrial applications. It is able to provide multi-folds more advanced technical performance to fundamentally solve the performance and scalability issues. “

Buying and Selling UGAS

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

