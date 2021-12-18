Brokerages Anticipate DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) to Announce $0.92 EPS

Analysts expect that DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) will report earnings of $0.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for DXC Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.95 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.90. DXC Technology posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that DXC Technology will report full year earnings of $3.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.62 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DXC Technology.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on DXC shares. Moffett Nathanson cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 143,299.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,238,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,511,000 after buying an additional 13,229,381 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 45.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,800,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,397,000 after buying an additional 3,062,011 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 213.3% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,339,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,100,000 after buying an additional 1,592,649 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 15.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,764,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,174,000 after buying an additional 1,408,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.63. 5,681,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $44.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average is $36.26.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

