Analysts Expect MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MEI Pharma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). MEI Pharma posted earnings per share of ($0.22) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEI Pharma will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.50). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to ($0.02). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow MEI Pharma.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13). The company had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 million. MEI Pharma had a negative net margin of 172.03% and a negative return on equity of 100.10%.

MEIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of MEI Pharma in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of MEI Pharma in a research report on Sunday, September 5th. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

MEIP stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 1,595,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,951. The firm has a market capitalization of $282.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.84. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.28 and a 12-month high of $4.57.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 9.7% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 6,995,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 616,772 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 270.4% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,360,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723,275 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 5.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,871,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,334,000 after acquiring an additional 101,586 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 186.5% during the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 1,828,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,694,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after acquiring an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

MEI Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the clinical development of therapies for cancer. Its drug candidates include Pracinostat, an oral HDAC inhibitor that is being developed in combination with azacitidine for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

