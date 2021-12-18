Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Hudson Technologies’ earnings. Hudson Technologies reported earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.24 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hudson Technologies.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $60.65 million for the quarter. Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 42.93% and a net margin of 12.04%.

NASDAQ HDSN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.87. 197,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 639,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $170.16 million, a PE ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.45. Hudson Technologies has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.89.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Mandracchia sold 92,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $433,791.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 382.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,975,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,797 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 36,630 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,650,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,839,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hudson Technologies by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.17% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants; and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants.

