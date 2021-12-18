PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Short Interest Update

PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the November 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 785,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,438,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,009,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,373,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,076,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,441,000. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PWSC traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.05. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.04. PowerSchool has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $36.56.

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $148.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.93 million. Research analysts predict that PowerSchool will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWSC shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PowerSchool from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.44.

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

