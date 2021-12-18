Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Increases By 29.1%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,016. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 18.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 121,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 18,945 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 11,479 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 39.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,844 shares during the period. 6.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.

