Short Interest in Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) Increases By 29.1%

Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NPV) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,500 shares, an increase of 29.1% from the November 15th total of 33,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,016. Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $15.39 and a one year high of $17.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.52.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.0485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%.
About Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Virginia. The fund invests primarily in municipal securities rated Baa/BBB or better.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Virginia Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.