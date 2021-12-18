JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.81.

JD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays began coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. CLSA upped their target price on JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in JD.com during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 83.3% in the second quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of JD.com by 42.1% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JD traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.04. The company had a trading volume of 13,057,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,030,323. The company has a market cap of $95.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.83 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

