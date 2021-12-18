Diageo plc (LON:DGE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (LON:DGE) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,988 ($52.70).

DGE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,100 ($40.97) price target on Diageo in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($58.15) to GBX 4,770 ($63.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,650 ($61.45) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($56.83) to GBX 4,470 ($59.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,350 ($57.49) price objective on Diageo in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,525 ($46.58) per share, with a total value of £881,250 ($1,164,596.27). Insiders acquired 25,663 shares of company stock worth $90,606,438 over the last three months.

Shares of LON:DGE traded up GBX 20.50 ($0.27) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,977 ($52.56). 4,505,562 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,535,352. Diageo has a 52 week low of GBX 2,805.28 ($37.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,364.10 ($57.67). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,759.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,588.35. The company has a market cap of £92.69 billion and a PE ratio of 35.07.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

