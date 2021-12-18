CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $67.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Mizuho increased their target price on CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NYSE CMS traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.18. 3,035,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,894,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.23. CMS Energy has a one year low of $53.19 and a one year high of $65.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.96 and its 200 day moving average is $61.48.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 12.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.81%.

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,375,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,324,000 after buying an additional 11,770 shares during the period. RWC Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 97.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 157,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,324,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 3.5% during the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 112,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after buying an additional 3,813 shares during the period. Finally, LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter valued at $8,567,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

