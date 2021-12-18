Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Short Interest Update

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a decline of 34.4% from the November 15th total of 218,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 628,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of TRX remained flat at $$0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. 368,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,608,979. Tanzanian Gold has a 52 week low of $0.36 and a 52 week high of $1.91. The firm has a market cap of $97.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.08 and a beta of 0.84.

Tanzanian Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its stake in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tanzanian Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

About Tanzanian Gold

Tanzanian Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. The firm also engages in the exploration and development of gold properties in Tanzania. Its projects include Buckreef Gold Mine Re-Development, Itetemia and Kigosi. The company was founded on July 5, 1990 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

