Short Interest in Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) Decreases By 36.1%

Arca Continental, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:EMBVF) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,561,600 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the November 15th total of 4,009,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,134.7 days.

Separately, Barclays cut shares of Arca Continental from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

EMBVF traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $6.06. 330 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,294. Arca Continental has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $7.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.99.

Arca Continental SAB de CV produces, distributes, and wholesales beverages and purified water. It operates through the Beverages and Others segments. The Beverages segment manufactures, distributes and sells soft drinks of the Coca-Cola Company brands, in territories of Mexico, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and the United State; and dairy beverages of Santa Clara brand in Mexico and Toni in Ecuador.

