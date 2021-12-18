Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 98,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,282. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 19.8% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 4,289,307 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $57,005,000 after acquiring an additional 709,708 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,233,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,280,000 after acquiring an additional 104,357 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,203,120 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,883,000 after acquiring an additional 135,038 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 22.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,181,779 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,493,000 after acquiring an additional 218,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 985,997 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the period.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

