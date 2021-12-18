Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the November 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 119,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 98,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,282. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $13.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $13.37.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.0485 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
